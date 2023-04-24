500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off the production line

The Mercedes G-Class has been a very popular car for Mercedes Benz and the carmaker has revealed that the 500,000th unit of the car has rolled from the production line in Graz, Austria.

The first G-Class launched back in 1979 and now Perecdes Benz has created a special vehicle for the 500,000th car, more details on this one off Mercedes Benz G Class are below.

The production anniversary of a brand icon: the 500,000th model of the legendary Mercedes‑Benz G-Class rolled off the production line today in Graz, Austria. The veteran off-roader, which has won many awards as the “best off-road vehicle in the world”, has been writing its very own success story since 1979. The G-Class owes its cult status among its growing fan community primarily to its unique combination of distinctive design and outstanding off-road capability. The anniversary vehicle recalls the origins of the off-road icon: the model for the vintage look of the one-off is the 280 GE from the 1986 model year, from which the 500,000th descendant incorporates iconic design elements such as the exterior colour and the seat pattern. The G-Class is approaching its 45th production anniversary, which is coming up in 2024. It will also remain true to itself in the associated model update. The motto will continue to be: technical development with unchanged character.

“On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank both our loyal customers and long-time fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr in Graz. We are proud of this figure, which also underscores the exclusivity of the G-Class. After all, four whole decades have led to this significant anniversary. This makes the G-Class anything but a mass product. With the all-electric G-Class launching in 2024, which will push the boundaries of the off-road sector, we look forward with anticipation to the future of the off-road icon.”

Dr Emmerich Schiller, Chairman and CEO Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Product Division at Mercedes-Benz AG

You can find out more information about the Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals