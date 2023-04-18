Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled its latest luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS and the car will be available in one power option, the EQS 680 SUV and it will have a range of up to 600 km.

The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will come with 659 horsepower and it comes with a wide range of the latest Mercedes-Benz technology, you can find out more details about the car below.

“Mercedes-Maybach customers expect the extraordinary, and we aim to exceed their high expectations. The Mercedes‑Maybach EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment. The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes‑Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes‑Maybach.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is our first all-electric, full-size luxury SUV. At Mercedes-Maybach we strive to add the shine of the extraordinary to the beautiful. The interior is an emotional and stylish statement. The lounge character promises luxurious travel at the highest level. Together with the innovative, progressive SUV proportions, we are completely redefining the SUV luxury of the future.”

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new luxury electric vehicle will retail for.

