5 Ways to Upgrade Your Wi-Fi and Make Your Internet Faster

During normal times, sluggish internet can be exasperating. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic – when many of us are operating from home or attempting to stay in touch with loved ones; issues with internet connectivity can have a far greater effect.

While factors beyond your control, like network saturation or insufficient bandwidth provided by your ISP, may contribute to these problems, sometimes the root cause may be within your own residence. Here are five factors to inspect to ensure your domestic internet connection operates at its optimum speed and efficiency.

Think of Acquiring More Equipment to Boost Your Signal Quality

Certain architectural designs of homes may prevent Wi-Fi signals from reaching every corner, regardless of the router’s placement. If you’re facing such a case, you have two viable but pricey solutions. Considering the current situation, it may be necessary to opt for home delivery.

Despite the more costly choice, a mesh router system is your best bet. These routers interconnect and provide extensive coverage under a single Wi-Fi network. You could place one in your living room on the ground floor, another in your workspace, and one more at the top of your staircase for multi-level houses. Each mesh unit requires a signal from its counterpart to relay the network further, but this setup is far more efficient than depending solely on a single router.

Set Up a Separate Network for Kids and Guests, and Activate QoS

When many devices are connected to the same network, it can drastically reduce internet speed, often reaching a near standstill. This situation is particularly common when multiple household members simultaneously use their devices. A potential solution is to allocate them to a different network to prevent interference with your connection.

This can be achieved by establishing a separate Wi-Fi router or activating your current router’s “Guest Network” feature, an option available in most models. This creates a distinct access point on your router, effectively segregating your access from your guests.

The primary purpose of guest networks is to provide internet access to visitors while isolating them from private devices. This partitioning can also be applied to your smart appliances, potentially safeguarding your primary devices from certain IoT attacks.

Reposition the Antennas of Your Router

Several wireless routers and gateways feature built-in antennas. These are situated inside the device and can’t be modified. If your device falls under this category, you can disregard this advice. However, if your router comes with adjustable antennas, it could be beneficial to alter their arrangement.

Typically, router antennas are omnidirectional, distributing signals in all directions at a right angle to the antenna. For instance, an upright antenna disperses Wi-Fi signals on a horizontal plane and vice versa. If you need to extend your Wi-Fi coverage across multiple floors, you might find it helpful to reposition an antenna horizontally. This enables the distribution of Wi-Fi signals vertically. Conversely, orienting the antenna vertically could be the solution if you aim to broaden your coverage area.

Position Your Wi-Fi router Centrally in Your Home

Positioning your router in a central location can optimize your signal’s reach. Although you’ll unlikely suspend your Wi-Fi router like a decorative centerpiece in your living room, here are some alternative spots to set up your router to enhance your Wi-Fi signal and increase your internet speed.

Eliminate Irritating Advertisements

Nearly all content platforms showcase ads. No matter where you browse on the internet, you’re bound to encounter ceaseless ads, images, GIFs, and auto-playing videos. Even if advertisements don’t bother you, they impact your internet connection speed.

The media in ads can cause a slowdown in your internet, so often the most straightforward solution is to block them. Installing an ad-blocking plugin can stop those data-intensive auto-play videos, giving your connection some much-needed space to function optimally.

Endnote

The effectiveness of your Wi-Fi router is key to the internet speeds you receive all around your house. Utilizing any of these recommendations can boost your home Wi-Fi signal and experience quicker internet speeds. If your speed is still not up to par after implementing these tips, it might indicate that you should start searching for a new internet service in your area.



