TobenONE 10-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for Dual 4K Displays

The TobenONE 10-in-1 Adaptive Vertical USB C Docking Station provides a comprehensive solution for enhancing connectivity and functionality across a variety of devices. Central to its design is a gravity-adaptive mechanism, constructed from high-strength silicone and aluminum alloy. This mechanism automatically adjusts its clamping force based on the weight of your laptop, making sure secure support. This adaptability allows compatibility with a wide range of devices, including laptops, MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac Mini PCs. The innovative design not only ensures stability but also complements the aesthetics of modern workspaces, seamlessly integrating into any environment.

TobenONE

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The TobenONE 10-in-1 Adaptive Vertical USB C Docking Station features a gravity-adaptive mechanism for secure support, compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops and MacBooks.

Equipped with ten versatile interfaces, it supports dual 4K displays and includes a high-speed 1000Mbps Ethernet port for reliable internet connectivity.

Supports resolutions up to 4K@60Hz and offers USB ports with data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, ideal for professionals needing high-definition displays and quick data exchange.

Provides 100W PD fast charging, compatible with various devices, ensuring gadgets remain powered throughout the day.

Incorporates GaN III chip technology for energy efficiency and heat dissipation, with multiple protection systems to safeguard devices against electrical issues.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates). The TobenONE docking station is equipped with ten versatile interfaces, enhancing its connectivity capabilities. These interfaces include:

4K USB-C Docking Station

RJ45 Ethernet port

HDMI port

USB-A ports

USB-C ports

These ports allow you to connect multiple devices simultaneously. The docking station supports dual 4K displays, although it is important to note that MacOS supports only Single-Stream Transport, which may limit this functionality. Despite this limitation, the ability to connect dual displays enhances multitasking capabilities, making it easier to manage multiple applications and tasks efficiently. The inclusion of a high-speed 1000Mbps Ethernet port ensures reliable and fast internet connectivity, crucial for seamless online work and communication.

Assuming that the TobenONE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the TobenONE 10-in-1 USB-C Dock project browse the promotional video below.

In terms of performance, the docking station supports resolutions up to 4K@60Hz, delivering clear and sharp visuals. This feature is particularly beneficial for professionals who require high-definition displays for tasks such as graphic design, video editing, or data analysis. The USB ports offer various data transfer speeds, with some reaching up to 10Gbps, facilitating quick and efficient data exchange between devices. This capability is especially useful for transferring large files or backing up data, saving valuable time in your workflow.

Charging capabilities are another highlight of the TobenONE docking station. It offers 100W PD fast charging, providing quick and efficient power delivery to your devices. This feature is compatible with a wide range of devices and brands, making sure that your gadgets remain powered throughout the day. Whether you’re using a MacBook or another laptop brand, the docking station’s charging capabilities help maintain productivity without the constant worry of battery depletion.

Dual 4K Display Support 4K@60Hz

The integration of GaN III chip technology in the power adapter further enhances the docking station’s efficiency. This technology is known for its energy efficiency and effective heat dissipation, which are critical for maintaining optimal performance and safety. The docking station also includes multiple protection systems, safeguarding your devices against potential electrical issues such as overcharging or overheating. This ensures that your devices remain safe while connected, providing peace of mind during extended use.

The TobenONE 10-in-1 Adaptive Vertical USB C Docking Station is designed for seamless integration into dynamic work environments. Its combination of innovative design, extensive connectivity options, and efficient performance makes it an invaluable tool for enhancing productivity and device management. Whether you’re working from home or in a professional setting, this docking station offers the versatility and reliability needed to support your technological needs. By consolidating multiple functionalities into a single device, it simplifies your workspace, reducing clutter and enhancing your overall work experience.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 10-in-1 USB-C Dock, jump over to the official TobenONE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals