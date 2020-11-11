Bomaker Polaris 4K short throw projector

The Bomaker Polaris 4K Laser TV is an ultra-short-throw laser projector that produces 4K native resolution. Offering 2500 ANSI Lumens and capable of projecting a n image unto 200 inches in size e the compact projector is very unique.. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1999 or £1507, offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Polaris short throw projector Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Polaris short throw projector project review the promotional video below.

“Equipped with full color laser technology that delivers stunning imagery and an immersive viewing experience. The experience is heightened by highlighted by 2500 ANSI lumens of brightness, 2000:1 contrast ratio, BT.2020 wide color gamut and HDR 10 support. Every scene comes alive with fine details, realistic colors, and deep blacks.”

“Tri-Color laser technology allows Polaris to blend different proportions of red, green and blue light from 3 individually calibrated light sources. This covers 193% NTSC and is able to express vivid pictures with precise color accuracy and incredible contrast. The result is significantly more impressive than conventional projectors that make use of DLP, laser and dual laser technology.”

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160) and equipped with high-end Ricoh lenses, the Polaris 4K laser TV delivers staggeringly crisp images with optimized colors and four times the number of pixels compared to standard HD. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Polaris short throw projector crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

