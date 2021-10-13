4G wireless outdoor security camera streams 1080p HD video

A new 4G wireless outdoor security camera has been launched via Kickstarter this week called the AIOTO GO which includes artificial intelligence powered motion detection, 4G LTE wireless connectivity and the capability to record, capture or stream 1080p Full HD resolution video. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $189 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Tired of running wires to and from your current security cameras? Annoyed by blurry or grainy video footage? Aggravated by constant false alarms and worried about the real alerts you might be missing? At AIOTO, we value your peace of mind. That’s why we bring together cutting-edge AI technology and the user-friendly AIOTO app to create our first product – the AIOTO GO, a true wireless AI 4G LTE camera designed to protect your outdoor spaces.”

Assuming that the AIOTO GO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the AIOTO GO 4G wireless outdoor security camera project checkout the promotional video below.

“The AIOTO GO is miles ahead of traditional security cameras, offering 4G LTE mobile connectivity and an optional solar panel battery bank. With its easy-to-use software, superior product quality, and thoughtful design, the AIOTO GO strives to make your life better and bring you peace of mind.”

“The AIOTO GO is mobile and weatherproof! You can install it anywhere, indoors or outdoors. Monitor your vacation home when you’re not there; get security footage for your boat or dock; put it in your construction site; protect your RV and campsite; watch wildlife from the comfort of your home; put it in your warehouse and anywhere else you need.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 4G wireless outdoor security camera, jump over to the official AIOTO GO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

