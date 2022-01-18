XFANIC 40Gbps USB hub with SSD, DisplayLink and more from $229

If your USB hub could do with a little upgrade you may be interested in the new XFANIC offering 40Gbps uplink speeds and full 10Gbps on every USB3.2 port simultaneously. Connect three displays to your MacBook and more using the included DisplayLink ports, with full support for Apple’s latest M1 laptops and computers.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $229 or £168 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

XFANIC 13-in-1 40Gbps USB hub

“With a total of 13 ports and advanced DisplayLink technology, including 2 HDMI and 1 DP, you’re able to extend three additional screens at up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz high resolution for phenomenal clarity and smoothness when streaming or editing video, editing photos, or playing games. And it supports 4 different sizes of swappable SSD cards for both reading and writing. Besides, there are basic and pro versions for your specific needs. XFANIC provides a transcendent platform whether it’s for work or entertainment.”

With the assumption that the XFANIC crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the XFANIC USB hub project review the promotional video below.

“Your workstation from the future has landed and it is truly remarkable. XFANIC USB4 HUB is the world’s first universal workstation to deploy the most cutting-edge USB4 technology, raising the uplink speed to an astounding 40Gbps. Basically, matching the more costly Thunderbolt 3/4 docking stations, but with wider compatibility and a more competitive price point. The XFANIC USB4 HUB is the fastest in the industry.”

“Using cutting-edge chips and only one USB-C connection, it comes in at a blazing 40Gb/s, making it 8 times faster than most USB-C dongles on the market that crawl along utilizing USB 3.0 (5Gbps) speed. Get the same uplink speed as a Thunderbolt 3/4 dock at a more competitive price. And even better, this trailblazing USB 4 hub is compatible with all USB-C devices including Thunderbolt 3/4, whereas the Thunderbolt 3/4 dock is only compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4 devices.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the USB hub, jump over to the official XFANIC crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

