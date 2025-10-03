407bhp and Carbon-Kevlar: Meet Theon Design’s Ultimate Naturally Aspirated Porsche 911

Theon Design, a renowned British automotive design company, has recently unveiled its most powerful air-cooled Porsche 911 to date. This bespoke creation is a testament to the company’s expertise in blending innovative engineering with timeless design. The car, based on a Porsche 911 (964) donor vehicle, is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.8-litre flat-six engine that produces an astonishing 407bhp. With a specific output of 107bhp per litre, this engine stands as the highest-performing unit ever developed by Theon Design, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance in air-cooled Porsche 911s.

Crafted in the heart of the UK’s “Motorsport Valley,” a region known for its rich motorsport heritage and innovation, this bespoke Porsche 911 benefits from the application of advanced motorsport technologies. The car features a lightweight carbon-kevlar bodywork, which not only enhances its performance but also contributes to its striking appearance. The combination of innovative materials and expert craftsmanship results in a machine that offers an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the analogue feel that enthusiasts cherish in classic air-cooled Porsches.

Theon Design’s meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the car. The adaptive suspension system, featuring TracTive dampers with five-stage adjustability, ensures that the car can adapt to various driving conditions, providing both comfort and precise handling. The bespoke 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels, with their three-piece split rims, pay homage to the iconic design of classic Porsche wheels while offering modern performance benefits. The braking system, sourced from the Porsche 993 RS, provides exceptional stopping power, instilling confidence in the driver during spirited driving sessions.

Craftsmanship and Customization

One of the hallmarks of Theon Design’s approach is its dedication to craftsmanship and customization. Each commission is a unique collaboration between the company and the customer, ensuring that the final product reflects the owner’s individual tastes and requirements. The interior of this particular commission showcases the level of detail and personalization that Theon Design offers. The cabin features a carbon fibre dashboard, complemented by Phantom black leather upholstery with Ice Green stitching, creating a striking contrast that echoes the exterior color scheme. The Recaro CS seats provide both comfort and support, ensuring that the driver remains firmly planted during dynamic driving.

Theon Design’s commitment to integrating modern technology into their bespoke creations is evident in the range of features included in this commission. The car features switchable engine mapping, allowing the driver to optimize performance for different driving scenarios. A front suspension lift system enhances practicality, making it easier to navigate speed bumps and uneven surfaces. Wireless phone charging keeps devices powered up on the go, while the Alpine HDS-990 head unit, coupled with six Focal speakers, delivers an immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

Commissioning a bespoke air-cooled Porsche 911 from Theon Design is an exclusive experience, with prices starting at £420,000. This figure excludes the cost of the donor car, shipping, and local taxes, reflecting the level of craftsmanship, expertise, and personalization that goes into each build. The process of creating a Theon Design commission is a collaborative journey that takes approximately 18 months from start to finish. During this time, the company works closely with the customer to ensure that every detail of the car meets their specific requirements and exceeds their expectations.

This particular commission, with its stunning Ice Green Metallic paint and powerful 3.8-litre engine, is set to make its public debut on October 5th at the Bicester Scramble event in the UK. This event, which celebrates classic and modern performance cars, provides the perfect platform for Theon Design to showcase their latest creation to enthusiasts and collectors alike.

A Fascinating Niche

The world of bespoke automotive craftsmanship, particularly in the realm of air-cooled Porsche 911s, is a fascinating niche that continues to captivate enthusiasts around the globe. Companies like Theon Design are at the forefront of this movement, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with these iconic sports cars. By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering and technology, they create machines that pay homage to the past while embracing the future.

For those interested in exploring this niche further, there are many avenues to pursue. The evolution of air-cooled engines, for example, is a topic that showcases the ingenuity and innovation of automotive engineers over the decades. Understanding how these engines have been refined and optimized for performance can provide valuable insights into the development of sports cars like the Porsche 911.

Another area of interest is the role of motorsport technology in road cars. Many of the advancements made in the world of racing eventually trickle down to production vehicles, improving their performance, efficiency, and safety. Exploring how companies like Theon Design incorporate motorsport-derived technologies into their bespoke creations can shed light on the innovative techniques used in the automotive industry.

The growing trend of restomod vehicles, which combine classic design with modern performance, is another fascinating aspect of this niche. Restomods, like the bespoke air-cooled Porsche 911s created by Theon Design, offer enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy the timeless beauty of classic cars while benefiting from the latest advancements in engineering and technology. This blend of old and new creates a unique driving experience that appeals to a wide range of automotive enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Theon Design’s latest bespoke air-cooled Porsche 911 commission is a testament to the company’s dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and innovation. With its powerful 3.8-litre engine, lightweight carbon-kevlar bodywork, and carefully crafted interior, this car represents the pinnacle of what is possible when traditional design meets modern engineering. As the world of bespoke automotive craftsmanship continues to evolve, companies like Theon Design will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, pushing the boundaries and creating machines that captivate the hearts and minds of enthusiasts around the world.

Source Theon Design

Image Credit: Alex Penfold



