The new Starship 40,000mAh USB-C 140W portable power bank with PD 3.1 is a game-changer in this arena. This innovative device is not just a power bank, but also a charging station, designed to keep your devices powered up and ready to go, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move.

The Starship power bank is a marvel of modern design, featuring a bi-directional input and output shunt design. This unique feature effectively combines the direction of the desktop cable, ensuring a neat and tidy workspace. It’s not just about aesthetics, though.

The Starship power bank is also about efficiency and convenience. With its Intelligent Power Distribution, it can simultaneously fast charge three devices, making it an indispensable tool for those who rely on multiple devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $159 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’re proudly introducing AOHI Starship, a stunning cyberpunk-inspired power bank with a charging station that looks like and performs as if it came just right out of outer space! Featuring USB-C ports capable of reaching 140W, AOHI Starship’s 2C1A output port has been designed to fully meet all your charging needs—for multiple devices. In a nutshell, this is the most powerful power station you’ll ever see or use!”

The Starship power bank is equipped with a 40,000mAh battery, making it a powerhouse when it comes to charging your devices. But it’s not just about power; it’s also about clarity and ease of use. The visual display on the Starship power bank provides a clear and intuitive view of the current charging speed, charging mode, and remaining power. This user-friendly display offers an instantly understandable snapshot of the device’s performance, making it easy for users to monitor their charging progress.

The Starship power bank is not just a power bank; it’s also a charging station. With three USB-C and one USB-A ports, it can quickly and fully charge three devices once connected to the 140W input capacity. This feature makes it a stellar desktop charging station, eliminating the need for multiple, bulky desktop chargers that take up too much space and deliver insufficient power. With the Starship power bank, users can enjoy a new age of charging more and worrying less.

“Your fast-paced days require a past-paced charging partner. AOHI Starship is the sidekick for the job, integrating the latest PD3.1 protocol and 140W bi-directional fast charging. It can fast-charge your MacBook Pro 16″, taking it from 0% to 56% in only 30 minutes. It doesn’t keep you waiting forever. Instead, unlike that cumbersome power bank you were used to, which kept you frustrated with its slow charging delivery, Starship is always ready to rock and roll, charging your devices as quickly as you need them.”

If the Starship campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Starship USB-C 140W portable power bank project analyze the promotional video below.

The Starship power bank is the result of extensive research and development by a seasoned team. They have created a 2-in-1 power bank and charging station that single-handedly outperforms two separate conventional devices. This means users no longer need to buy one power bank and one charging station, nor do they need to carry multiple power devices, which can be cumbersome, heavy, and inefficient. The Starship power bank’s lean and portable design holds more than enough power to deliver a high-performing charging performance that will fulfill almost all daily charging needs.

“We believe that’s the perfect equation, which why we built Starship with the higher power density and conversion efficiency of a Bicker Battery. Its vehicle-grade quality ensures its long service life, which is something you need for a remarkable 40,000mAh large capacity battery that you want to keep with you for years to come. Whether you’re traveling or just agoing about your daily business, Starship holds enormous and an efficient charging power integrated into such a compact body. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the USB-C 140W portable power bank, jump over to the official Starship crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

