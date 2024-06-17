40 More iOS 18 Features & Changes Revealed

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and updates that significantly enhance the user experience across various apps and functionalities. From improved battery management and accessibility options to redesigned app interfaces and expanded customization options, this update offers something for every iOS user.

Settings & Battery Management

One notable change in iOS 18 is the removal of exposure notifications, signaling a shift in focus. Apple has also made significant improvements to battery management, including:

Notifications for slow chargers

Recommended charge limits to optimize device longevity and performance

These updates aim to provide users with more control over their device’s battery health and charging habits.

Accessibility & Focus

iOS 18 introduces new background sound options, such as night and fire sounds, to enhance accessibility features. These sounds can help users concentrate or relax, providing a more inclusive user experience. The update also includes improvements to the Focus feature, allowing for more granular control over notifications and distractions.

Safari & Browsing

Safari, Apple’s default web browser, has received a redesign in iOS 18. The updated tab view and menu offer a more streamlined browsing experience, making it easier for users to manage multiple tabs and access frequently used features. The browser also includes improved privacy features, such as intelligent tracking prevention and a privacy report.

Lock Screen & Home Screen Customization

iOS 18 expands the customization options for the lock screen, allowing users to choose new time formats and language options. Additionally, new widgets for journals and home electricity usage provide more at-a-glance information. The update also brings back the Parallax effect on the home screen, adding depth and a more dynamic feel to the user interface.

Photos & Editing

The Photos app receives several enhancements in iOS 18, including:

Wallpaper suggestions based on your photo library

based on your photo library New editing features, such as aspect ratio lock and adaptive exposure

These tools allow users to personalize their devices further and improve their photo editing capabilities within the app.

Music & Audio Experience

iOS 18 brings an updated player interface to the Music app, featuring music haptics and improved playlist management. These changes make it easier for users to navigate their music library and enjoy a more tactile listening experience. The update also includes improvements to the Podcasts app, with enhanced discovery features and personalized recommendations.

Phone App & Communication

The Phone app receives several usability improvements in iOS 18, including:

Icons for contacts in the recents tab

T9 dialing for quick number input

Voicemail transcription notifications

These features ensure that users never miss important calls or messages and can communicate more efficiently.

App Icons & Visual Updates

iOS 18 introduces redesigned icons for several apps, including Watch, Translate, and Calculator. These visual updates align with the overall aesthetic improvements in the operating system, providing a fresh and cohesive look across the device.

Translate & Language Support

The Translate app expands its language support in iOS 18, now offering translation capabilities for Hindi and Slovenian. This update makes it easier for users to communicate in more languages. Additionally, the keyboard now supports multiple languages with Quick Path, allowing for seamless switching between languages while typing.

Gaming & Performance

iOS 18 introduces an automatic Game Mode that limits background activity for better performance. This feature ensures that users can enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience on their devices. The update also includes improvements to the Game Center, with new challenges and achievements to unlock.

Health & Wellness

The Health app receives several enhancements in iOS 18, including:

Customizable pinned items

Enhanced medication interaction details

Integration with the new Sleep app

These updates help users manage their health information more effectively and promote better overall wellness.

Productivity & Organization

iOS 18 brings improvements to several productivity apps, such as Calendar and Reminders. The Calendar app now offers new styles and list view options for more customization, while the Reminders app allows users to edit reminders via Siri. The update also introduces a new Tasks app, providing a centralized location for managing to-do lists and projects.

Security & Privacy

Apple continues to prioritize user security and privacy in iOS 18. The update includes notifications for nearby unknown devices, helping users stay aware of potential threats. The Passwords app now supports multiple autofill services and allows for QR code sharing of Wi-Fi networks, making it easier to manage passwords and share network access securely.

iPad OS 18 & Apple Watch Integration

iPad OS 18 introduces new animations for task switching and multitasking, improving the user experience on iPad devices. The update also includes improvements to the Apple Pencil, with reduced latency and enhanced precision.

iOS 18 also brings new ringtones and text tones to the Apple Watch, along with offline maps sync with iPhone. These features improve the watch’s functionality and integration with other Apple devices.

In conclusion, iOS 18 offers a comprehensive set of updates and new features that collectively enhance the user experience across iOS devices. From improved performance and customization options to expanded app functionalities and security features, this update caters to the diverse needs of Apple’s user base, ensuring a more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all.

