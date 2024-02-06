4 Wheel rugged electric scooter with 45km range and 250kg load capacity

Imagine gliding through the city streets with ease, bypassing traffic, and arriving at your destination swiftly and stylishly. The ZEBRA09 electric scooter is the latest addition to the urban transport scene, offering a blend of power, comfort, and convenience that transforms your daily commute into a smooth and enjoyable journey.

At the heart of the ZEBRA09 lies its impressive dual 1000W rear-wheel motors. These powerhouses deliver a combined peak output of 4000W, propelling you to speeds of up to 30km/h. Such velocity ensures that you can keep pace with the rhythm of city life, making punctuality a part of your routine. The scooter’s robust 960Wh lithium battery further enhances your travel experience by providing a generous 45km range on a single charge. This means you can traverse the city without the constant worry of finding the next charging station.

Early access pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $999 or £797 (depending on current exchange rates). The ZEBRA09 is not just about speed and range; it’s also designed to meet the rigorous demands of urban living. Whether you’re carrying groceries, work equipment, or personal gear, this scooter has you covered with a substantial load capacity of 250kg, which can be increased by an additional 100kg with the optional trailer.

The four 9-inch off-road tires, coupled with an advanced suspension system, ensure that your ride remains smooth and stable, no matter the terrain. The scooter’s agility is unmatched, with a compact turning radius of 1.5 meters, allowing you to weave through tight spaces and crowded areas with confidence.

4 Wheel electric scooter

Safety is paramount when navigating the urban jungle, and the ZEBRA09 is equipped to protect both rider and machine. The scooter’s waterproofing adheres to IP6 standards for critical components and IP5 for the entire unit, ensuring that it can withstand adverse weather conditions. The inclusion of a high-rate fuse and intelligent micro-current detection systems provides an extra layer of security for the battery. Moreover, a password lock system deters theft, giving you peace of mind when you need to park your scooter.

Charging the ZEBRA09 is as convenient as it gets, with two charging options that cater to your lifestyle. Whether you prefer onboard charging or removing the battery to charge it separately, you can achieve a full charge in just 4-6 hours. This quick turnaround time means your scooter is always ready to accompany you on your next urban adventure. The scooter’s stainless steel construction is not only robust but also adds a sleek, modern aesthetic that complements the cityscape.

Assuming that the ZEBRA09 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the ZEBRA09 four-wheel electric scooter project peek the promotional video below.

250kg load capacity

The ZEBRA09 electric scooter is a testament to the evolution of urban transportation. It offers a reliable, comfortable, and agile commuting option that fits seamlessly into the fast-paced lifestyle of city dwellers. Whether you’re heading to the office, running errands, or simply exploring the city, the ZEBRA09 is your ideal travel companion. Embrace the efficiency and style of the ZEBRA09 electric scooter, and elevate your city travel experience.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the four-wheel electric scooter, jump over to the official ZEBRA09 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



