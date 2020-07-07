4 Ways to Unlock iPhone without Passcode

Sponsored:

Bad Luck can happen with anyone, anytime. You can’t take a guarantee of things that are going to happen with you in the future. But you can take precautionary measures to avoid any future mishaps. For instance, you have had a second-hand device, and you don’t know the device’s password. Or you are suspicious that your iPhone password is not secure anymore, so you changed it. But wait, you forgot to write it down, and it’s hard to remember a newly updated password. You are struggling to remember your passcode, or your naughty child accidentally locked your iPhone, and you have already tried so many combinations. Still, after typing incorrect passcode for ten times, your phone will become disabled.

Now the situation illustrated above might be panicking for you. But you don’t need to be. Because in this article we will explain to you four different ways to unlock your iPhone without a passcode. Let’s dig in and get known about the best possible ways to unlock your iPhone without a passcode.

1st way: unlock your phone without password via Find My iPhone

If you want to restore your password, Find My iPhone is the most convenient and best alternative as it can securely remove your iPhone lock screen without a password and Siri in 2 simple steps.

Step 1:

All you need to sign in to icloud.com/find from another iOS device from your Apple credentials.

Step 2:

You will now select the All Devices option. If Find My Phone is enabled on your phone, you will choose your mobile from there and erase your iPhone. This process removes your screen code from iPhone without Siri.

2nd way: unlocking your iPhone via iTunes

This method is also beneficial in removing the lock screens from your iPhone, but it also has a drawback that it will erase all your data.

You simply need to connect your iPhone with your PC where iTunes is already enabled, click on iTunes and restore your iPhone now.

3rd way: unlock your iPhone without password by tricking Siri.

In the first step, we have read about the way of unlocking the iPhone without a password and Siri , but in this method, we are going to trick Siri to unlock the iPhone without a password. This is also a good alternative to unlock your iPhone without losing your data. And this technique will also work even when the situation is tricky at its peak. This method has passed the test for iOS 10.3.2 and iOS 10.3.3 versions. So, we concluded that Siri is a good option to unlock the iPhone without a password in four simple steps.

Step 1

Firstly, you need to enable Siri. For this purpose, press and hold the home button to activate Siri on your iPhone. Once Siri is activated, it will respond to your voice. Now ask Siri to open the clock for you to unlock your disabled iPhone 6. Once it shows the clock on the iOS screen, simply touch it to proceed.

Step 2:

In this step you will find the world clock with the list of tunes for you to select for alarm.

Step 3:

With the help of the above step you will directly launch into the iTunes store after pressing the tab for Buy more iTunes. After this, you simply need to press the home button to get back to the main screen.

All the above mentioned steps will help you to unlock your iPhone without password.

4rth way: Unlock your iPhone without password using iOS unlock tool

I have tried many iOS unlocking tools, but I found the iMyFone LockWiper unlock my iPhone the best among them. iMyFone LockWiper is so efficiently that you don’t need to think much about unlocking your iPhone without a passcode.

Step 1:

Launch the iMyFone LockWiper on your computer and select the mode you want to retrieve. For instance, if you are confused about how to erase iphone without apple id , follow the steps.

Once you are done with the selection, connect your iOS device with your laptop/Mac/PC, and select the TRUST option on your iPhone screen.

Step 2:

In this step, you will unlock your Apple ID or your iCloud account associated with any of your iOS devices by clicking on the start to unlock the tab.

You may face any of the three situations.

If Find my iPhone is disabled, then it will work for all iOS versions.

If Find my iPhone is enabled, then it will work only for the iOS versions below 11.4.

If two-factor authentication is enabled, then it will work for the iOS versions above 11.4.

For the first situation, iMyFone will start working immediately to unlock your device, and after a few seconds, your phone is successfully unlocked.

For the second situation, you need to reset all the settings in your device by clicking on the settings tab.

The third situation is quite tricky. You simply need to follow the given instructions mentioned in the picture below. After that, click UNLOCK, and your device will automatically start recovering.

If somehow your device failed to enter the recovery mode automatically, you can manually enter your device for recovery mode.

Step 3:

Now you need to set up your device by clicking on Unlock with Passcode, then select Use Device Passcode and enter your screen password.

Step 4:

After following the instructions as mentioned earlier, you are now all set to enjoy your new Apple or iCloud account.

This software is also available for android versions too. Visit this link to get acknowledged about samsung s7 active google account bypass .Both Apple and Android users will get coupon code F487SA if they buy iMyFone LockWiper. This coupon code is available for one-year plans for both Mac and Windows.

Another great news for our readers is that they will get this professional software kit only for $29.95, which costs $69.95 in usual.

Conclusion

These are worth buying software that will help you to come out from awful scenarios like forgetting your iPhone’s screen password to Apple account password. But among them, the iMyFone LockWiper is a well-known and one of the best software to unlock iPhone without a password. Besides, all the other mentioned software and methods are also user friendly.

However, you can select any of the methods mentioned above to unlock your iPhone without a password. But do let us know about how you find these methods by commenting below.

