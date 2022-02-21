4 Reasons Why Android TV is the Best Choice to Setup Digital Signage

When it comes to digital signs, getting started is a breeze. Because of its adaptability and low cost of entry, we choose to use Android for digital signage. The solution to your digital signage dilemma may have been in front of you all along: Google’s Android TV platform.

Any Android smartphone, a screen, and a digital signage software solution are required for Android TV digital signage. With an Android TV, you have already taken the first step. Android TVs have built-in access to the Play Store, allowing you to set up your player straight via the television.

The Android TV is a complete system that uses this setup, including the Android device, player, and screen. It is a fantastic idea because it is easy to use, but you may find it more cost-effective to create the system out of individual components; if your Android TV goes down, you will have to repair or replace the whole device, not just one piece. But why are Android TVs becoming the go-to solution for setting up digital signage? The following four reasons are enough to consider them part of your organization.

1. Price

Android TV is a low-cost solution for digital signage deployment. It is easy to get started with Android digital signage on inexpensive devices. The chances are that you already have everything you need. As a result of the enormous number of Android-compatible devices and displays available, prices are competitive and there are many choices.

Furthermore, you won’t have to worry about recurring maintenance costs. These TVs and devices are built to withstand severe conditions and serve you for an extended period. Consider checking digital signage pricing to understand better how much money you may need to set aside. Ensure you go for an affordable option that will favor your business.

2. All-in-one solution

Remember, once you have your Android TV, you don’t need to look for other external devices. It is an all-in-one option. In other way it is called SoC (system-on-chip) solution. So, the only thing you need to do is to install chosen digital signage app right from the Google Play and turn your TV into remotely managed display within a couple of minutes. Isn’t that convenient?

3. Wealth of Devices

Android is more popular than you may expect, particularly when compared to Windows or Linux, because of the platform’s ubiquitous availability. Android is most often associated with smartphones, although it has long been used in a variety of other devices as well.

If you are looking to utilize Android TV in your home or company, several options are available. The popularity of these Android TVs on the open market is predicted to increase.

An off-the-shelf device may be transformed into a spectacular digital display using the strength and market dominance of the Android platform, which developers of digital signage software can make use of.

4. You get to stay ahead of the competition

The Android platform is not the only option for digital signs, but it is the greatest for several reasons. Other services, such as those running on Windows and Linux, are also well-liked by users. These Windows and Linux-powered systems were the norms when digital signage software was first introduced, and most developers utilized them to construct solutions for their customers. However, things have changed dramatically in recent years.

This Windows and Linux-based digital signage software started to show its flaws over time. As these problems worsened, programmers sought an alternative, and they discovered Android as the answer. Customers of digital signage software solutions are reaping a slew of advantages thanks to the adoption of the Android platform, which has become the de facto standard for software developers.

Businesses may free up resources for better and more successful operating campaigns since they don’t need to pay operating system licenses. With so many Android-powered devices currently in use, there are endless prospects for expansion. Now is the time if you haven’t already made the switch to Android.

If you need a few displays or won’t be using them often, Android may be an excellent choice for your digital signage.

