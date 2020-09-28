EIBOS 3D printer filament dryer and storage system from $35

Anyone who uses a 3D printer regularly will know how important it is to look after your reels of filament to stop moisture ingress and temperature fluctuations. One solution for drying and keeping your 3D printing filament at the correct temperature is the EIBOS FilamentDryer. The EIBOS 3D printer filament dryer cost just 0.005$ per hour to run. Accelerating the evaporation of water molecules in filaments to provide an excellent 3D printing experience.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £29, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the EIBOS 3D printer filament dryer Kickstarter campaign is successful and project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the EIBOS 3D printer filament dryer project view the promotional video below. More videos are available over on the official project page.

“In the filament dryer, we use PTC heater to heat-up the space which is rare and inimitable in the market. As we know, most of the filament dryers are using PI heating pad to heat-up the space which cannot dry evenly. However, the same problem won’t occur in Cyclopes because of our PTC heater technology. PTC heater is also known as durable, low-cost, energy-saver and environmental friendly.”

“In order to increase the company’s productivity and maximize customer value, we do our best to conduct every activity on our value chain. The value chain model will support that why our products are better than other companies in the 3D printing industry.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official EIBOS 3D printer filament dryer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals