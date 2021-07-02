Sigmoid S7P 3D printer controller board offers “endless possibilities”

Embedded systems engineer Pascal Wistinghausen based in Germany has created a new 3D printer controller board in the form of the Sigmoid S7P, which he has made available via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month. Allowing 3D printing enthusiasts to get their hands-on the very first boards off the production line. The Sigmoid S7P 3D printer control board has been engineered to connect the “two control levels of modern hobbyists and enthusiasts 3D printers“, explains Wistinghausen.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $221 or £164 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Sigmoid S7P campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Sigmoid S7P 3D printer controller board project watch the promotional video below.

“Like it´s mathematical sibling, the sigmoid curve, the Sigmoid S7P 3D printer control board connects the two control levels of modern hobbyists and enthusiasts 3D printers. A powerful real-time microcontroller for motion control, sensor interfacing and temperature management operating on a low abstraction level directly on the hardware and an even more powerful multicore application CPU providing high level programming options, user interfaces and advanced management functions.”

“The Sigmoid S7P combines both levels of hardware abstraction on a single unit, giving you a well planned and highly integrated control system rivaling even industry grade 3D printers. Combining the best and most common tools from both worlds the Sigmoid S7P offer enormous flexibility, no matter if you want to run Marlin, Klipper, OctoPrint or Mainsail. The choice is yours.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the 3D printer controller board, jump over to the official Sigmoid S7P crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

