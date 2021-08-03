3dB ULTRA 3D printer anti-vibration noise reduction feet

If you own a 3D printer and would like to cut down on the noise during printing or any vibration caused you may be interested in new 3dB ULTRA antivibration noise reduction feet launched via Kickstarter this week. Thanks to over 200 backers the campaign has already raised is required pledge goal to make the jump from concept into production. The original 3dB launched less than 12 months ago and has become one of the companies most popular 3D printer products.

“During this time, along with our partners, we have developed a new improved material compound for the rubber section of the pads. This new composition offers significant improvements to vibration damping and noise suppression of 3dB.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $9 or £7 (depending on current exchange rates). If the 3dB ULTRA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the 3dB ULTRA 3D printer antivibration noise reduction feet project watch the promotional video below.

“FDM 3D printers can often create excess noise that can be very annoying or worse, highly distracting. Most printer noise is due to vibration generated by moving parts and motors. This vibration can transfer into any object that the printer is in contact with, such as a desk, workstation or racking. This object then acts like an amplifier for unwanted disruptive noise.3dB is an easy solution to excessive noise that only takes seconds to install. 3dB are small anti-vibration noise reduction feet pads that help to isolate the vibration caused by the 3D printers movements and motors.”

“The low profile gives good stability, hence 3dB does not allow excessive shaking even when printing at higher speeds. Print quality is retained and in some cases can even improve print issues relating to machine vibration, such as helping to reduce ghosting/ringing.”

“Whilst it is not possible to give exact noise reduction figures due to the variances between printers, models and settings, 3dB will give improvements on all printers, with the perception of some being almost silent. 3dB is particularly effective for print farms with multiple 3D printers when noise levels can reach uncomfortable levels. In these situations 3dB can be truly beneficial to the whole working environment.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D printer antivibration noise reduction feet, jump over to the official 3dB ULTRA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

