Artist-D dual extruder 3D Printer hits Kickstarter from $339

JGMaker have designed and created a new dual extruder 3D printer aptly named the Artist-D, which is this month launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 230 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $339 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. Features of the 3D printer include four printing modes, independent dual extruder, filament detector, modular nozzle, 32-bit silent motherboard and direct drive technology. To learn more about the affordable 3D printer check out the demonstration video below.

“Today, we are excited to introduce our newest machine, Artist-D. A 3d Printer which caters to DIY enthusiasts and creative makers who have been constantly disappointed by the discovery that 3D Printing hasn’t been as accessible as they would like. Now, with Artist-D, impressive 3D printing technology is within your reach, in a device that is robust, practical, convenient, and designed for high performance! “

“No matter how you use the Artist-D, your highest standards of print quality are fulfilled by this high-performing 3D printer. Its generous build volume allows you to print large single models up to 310mm x 310mm x 350mm, or by utilizing its “double” or “mirror” modes, print two of the same model the same time, up to 111mm x 310mm x 350mm. This is the 3D printer that brings joy to your creative projects!

Artist-D is an IDEX design. That is Independent Dual Extruders. This allows you to do something truly innovative and spectacular: you can print two types of different materials—such as hard and flexible materials—or two different colors on the same model—giving it different functional applications.

In addition, since the two extruders are independent, when one extruder works, the other one automatically parks itself out of the way. This prevents the filament from the non-active extruder from dripping onto the model and helps ensure a high-quality surface finish on your prints.”

Source : Kickstarter

