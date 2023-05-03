Proforge 4 3D printer hits Kickstarter with large build volume, ultrafast printing and more

Makertech 3D based in the United Kingdom has once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their fifth campaign for its new 3D printer in the form of the Proforge 4. Designed to provide users with exceptionally fast printing speeds the Proforge 4 is approximately 10 times faster than a typical desktop 3D printer and offers and increased z-axis build height offering a build volume of 400 x 300 x 400mm in size.

Other features include print settings for 0.6mm nozzle and 0.3mm layer heights. Together with Walls: 100-200 mm/s Infill: 300 mm/s Travel: 450 mm/s Accel: 5-20k mm/s2. Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $1294 or £1099 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Print with different materials without worrying about cross contaminating the same hotend with different materials with different printing temperatures. Save precious time and material with a tool changing system. The Proforge 4 tool changer doesn’t need to purge (push previously printing material out) like other multi-material systems. Only a priming tower is created to prevent blobs, which can reduce waste by up to 80% in comparison!”

Proforge 4 3D printer

“One of the key contributing factors to our printer’s speed is a QUAD CORE-XY motion system (or AWD motion). Where 99% of 3d printers have just 2 motors for driving the X/Y axes, we have 4! By having 4 motors we reduce the belt path from one motor to the next, this increases torque and allows us to move the tool head faster! This setup ensures that the Proforge 4 delivers exceptional performance and accuracy, allowing you to produce high-quality prints with ease. A built-in camera allows you to monitor your prints and create stunning time-lapses.”

If the Proforge 4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Proforge 4 3D printer project glimpse the promotional video below.

“The Proforge 4 is constructed using open-source technology that is widely used throughout the 3D printing community. This means that if you encounter any difficulties, you can turn to the vast community Of users who may not necessarily own a Proforge 4 but will be familiar with certain components or software. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Proforge 4 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





