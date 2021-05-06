PROFORGE 3 open source 3D printer launches via Kickstarter

Makertech 3D has launched their new third generation 3D printer this week via Kickstarter in the form of the high-performance and open source PROFORGE 3, equipped with a second-generation dual switching hot end.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $539 or £399 (depending on current exchange rates). If the PROFORGE 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the PROFORGE 3 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“Pushing the Boundaries of Desktop 3D Printing. The Proforge 3 is our 4th 3D printer on Kickstarter and encapsulates everything we’ve learned over the years to create one of the best 3d printers out there! We’re also proud to be an open-source company, we make sure that all of our source code and engineering plans are available to everyone, for free!”

“We rigorously test and quality control to ensure you receive high quality components that function the way they were intended to, right out of the box. However in the slim case you do receive a faulty part or one that was damaged in transit we’ll send out a replacement for you right away for up to an entire year after your purchase!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3D printer, jump over to the official PROFORGE 3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

