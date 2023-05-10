Build your very own 3D printed robotic arm

If you are interested in building your very own 3D printed robot arm you might be interested in a new set of design files that allow you to build the ARCTOS. The plans are available to purchase and download for $44 and provide everything you need to print all the parts you need to construct your robotic arm.

Other components you require such as the Arduino Mega 2560 control board will increase the overall price to around $400 and the robot arm is powered by an Arduino Mega 2560 and runs open source firmware based on GRBL allowing the robotic arm to be controlled with a variety of different software options to suit your needs.

ARCTOS 3D printed robotic arm

Features of the ARCTOS robot arm include six degrees of freedom, together with a 600mm reach, and the ability to lift anything up to 500 g in weight, all the electronics are integrated in base of the robotic arm which uses the RoboDK software is ROS compatible and is capable of pick and place automation and perfect for educational establishments.

“One file for all the parts you need to build this robot. Most of the parts are standardized and can be found worldwide. Total cost was about $400 in parts sourced mostly from ali and local. Based on GRBL, the most popular firmware for cnc machines. Adapted for 6-axis kinematics and motor configurations. Easy to use with variety of software.”

Source : ARCTOS





