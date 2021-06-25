Prismatic 3D printed potion bottles for dice

3D artist Ars Moriendi based in Vissenbjerg, Denmark has created a unique collection of 3D printed potions, dice bottles and props that can be used in a number of different ways for gaming cosplay and more. The dice bottles, accessories and dice guardians are provide as digital files to print yourself.

The designs are now available to back via Kickstarter and have already blasted past the required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 27 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Prismatic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021.

“The Prismatic Potions is a series of 3D printable and 100% support free alchemy themed decorative props and fun accessories! You’ll find dice storing potion bottles, charms, dice guardians, dice towers and even new Mythic Mugs! Use them to elevate your tabletop, LARP or cosplay experience! For practical use or just for decoration! This is an ongoing project that is shaped throughout the Kickstarter. New things will appear during the campaign! “

“Backing the Apprentice or Alchemist tier grants you the Core Bundle. We are nearly finished with this bundle, and while the Kickstarter is live we will do final touch ups, test print and prepare everything for delivery. The files will be released as soon as the Kickstarter ends (plus the two weeks processing time).”

“All potion bottles, from the tiny single-dice bottles to the mighty potions all use the same lid, making it possible to create your own favorite combination! To further make your new potion unique you can adorn it with one of the many charms! All bottles come with a new twist lid system wide enough to fit standard sized dice. You’ll find that you can use any lid combination to mix and match. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the dice bottles by Ars Moriendi, jump over to the official Prismatic crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

