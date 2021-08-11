Holo Clock unique 3D printed ring clock

Holo Clock is a unique clock created using a little 3D printing and Arduino hardware and coding by Instructables user “saulemmetquinn”. The clock uses rings to tell the time and was recently as a runner-up in the Instructables Arduino Contest. The clerk uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller together with a stepper motor which it controls to keep a precise time measurement, the 3D printed components were created in OnShape over the course of a month and everything is available including full instructions for you to build your very own via the Instructables website.

“There are two rings that are lined with teeth that sit stacked horizontally. The back ring is the minute hand, and because it is moved almost directly by the stepper motor, it spins more quickly. The hour hand is driven by a set of gears that reduce the output of the minute hand’s cogs by a factor of 60, thus making it turn at the correct rate. “

“Hello everyone! This is my first instructable. This project is a 3D printed clock powered by a stepper motor and is controlled by an Arduino Uno. It was designed in OnShape over the course of a month. It keeps time very precisely and only needs to be plugged into a USB port once programmed. There may be missing files or errors. If you spot any, let me know.”

“The electronics for the clock use an Arduino Uno with a set of four output wires, along with power and ground, to control a ULN2003 stepper motor driver. This in turn outputs current to a generic 5V stepper motor that spins the first drive gear at a known, precise rate for consistent timing. Likewise, the code is also straightforward, as all it must do is step the motor a certain amount depending on how many steps are left within the loop. “

