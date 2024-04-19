ULTIMO 3D printable modular display case system from $30 for collectables, memorabilia and more

If you are searching for a versatile display case system that you can 3D print yourself into various different sizes to suit whatever memorabilia, collectables or miniature’s you may have. The ULTIMO case system might be the perfect solution. No longer are you confined to generic, one-size-fits-all cases; instead, you can tailor each case to the specific needs of your cherished items. Whether you’re a passionate Warhammer enthusiast, a dedicated Dungeons & Dragons collector, or a proud curator of signed memorabilia, ULTIMO empowers you to create displays that truly reflect your individuality and the essence of your collection.

ULTIMO Kickstarter

The beauty of ULTIMO lies in its multi-functional and expandable nature. As your collection grows and evolves, so too can your display cases. The modular design allows you to easily add or remove sections, ensuring that your cases always keep pace with your expanding collection. No longer will you have to worry about running out of space or having to purchase entirely new cases; with ULTIMO, your display setup can grow alongside your passion.

Early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $35 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the most remarkable aspects of ULTIMO is its ease of assembly. Say goodbye to the frustration of fumbling with tiny screws or struggling with complicated instructions. The snap-fit design of ULTIMO makes putting together your display cases a breeze. The pieces effortlessly click into place, allowing you to focus on the excitement of arranging your collectibles rather than getting bogged down in the assembly process. This user-friendly approach makes ULTIMO accessible to collectors of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned enthusiasts.

3D Printable Display Case System

But ULTIMO isn’t just about functionality; it’s also about elevating the aesthetic appeal of your displays. With customizable lighting options, you can create an atmosphere that truly showcases the beauty and intricate details of your collectibles. Imagine the soft glow of LED lights illuminating your favorite miniatures, casting dramatic shadows and highlighting the fine craftsmanship of each piece. By integrating lighting into your ULTIMO cases, you transform your collection from a simple display into a captivating work of art.

Modular Displays with Integrated Lighting

The versatility of ULTIMO knows no bounds. While it is undoubtedly a game-changer for tabletop miniatures and gaming collectibles, its potential extends far beyond these realms. Whether you collect delicate figurines, rare coins, or even cherished family heirlooms, ULTIMO can be adapted to provide the perfect home for your treasured items. The modular nature of the system allows you to create cases of various sizes and configurations, ensuring that no matter what you collect, ULTIMO can accommodate your needs.

Assuming that the ULTIMO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the ULTIMO 3D printable versatile display case system project assess the promotional video below.

By embracing ULTIMO, you are not only investing in a practical storage solution but also in the presentation of your collection. The system’s user-friendly design and customizable features enable you to create displays that rival those found in professional museums and galleries. You have the power to print and assemble these cases in the comfort of your own home, putting the control of your collection’s presentation firmly in your hands. With ULTIMO, you can transform your living space into a stunning showcase that reflects your passion and dedication as a collector.

In a world where collectibles hold deep personal significance, ULTIMO offers a revolutionary way to honor and preserve your treasured items. By combining functionality, adaptability, and aesthetic appeal, this 3D printable case system empowers you to create displays that are as unique as the pieces they hold. Whether you’re a casual collector or a serious hobbyist, ULTIMO provides the tools and flexibility you need to build the display of your dreams.

So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Embrace the future of collectible display with ULTIMO and watch as your collection transforms into a breathtaking showcase that tells your story and reflects your passion. With each piece you print and assemble, you are not just building a case; you are creating a testament to the joy and dedication that defines your journey as a collector. Start designing your ultimate display today and experience the satisfaction of knowing that every case is a true reflection of your unique collection and your creative vision.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the 3D printable versatile display case system, jump over to the official ULTIMO crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals