30 More Awesome iOS 18 Features Revealed

The first beta of iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements across multiple apps and functionalities, aiming to transform the user experience, customization options, and overall efficiency on iOS devices, particularly the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. These updates are designed to cater to the diverse needs of iOS users, making their devices more intuitive, personalized, and powerful. The video below from iReviews shows us a range of new iOS 18 features that have been discovered.
Battery and Charging Enhancements
iOS 18 beta brings forth a suite of significant improvements to battery and charging functionalities, ensuring that you have greater control and insight into your device’s power management.
- Current time display on a fully drained iPhone 15, allowing better device management
- Indicator for slow charging when using a 5W charger, keeping you informed about charging speeds
- Battery charge limits with usage-based suggestions, promoting optimal battery health and longevity
Customizable Control Center
With iOS 18, customization takes center stage, particularly in the Control Center. The introduction of customizable toggles allows you to tailor your control experience to your specific needs and preferences.
- Create and duplicate customizable toggles across different pages
- Resize toggles according to your preference, ensuring a personalized layout
- Streamline your control experience with a more intuitive and efficient interface
Vocal Shortcuts for Enhanced Accessibility
iOS 18 introduces a innovative feature in the form of custom vocal commands, empowering you to trigger Siri and other actions using your voice. This enhancement significantly improves accessibility and convenience, allowing you to perform tasks hands-free and with greater ease.
Improved Settings App
The Settings App in iOS 18 undergoes a notable upgrade, focusing on enhanced search functionality and multi-language support.
- Improved search with suggestions, making it easier to find desired settings
- Support for multi-language keyboards, catering to a diverse global user base
- Enhanced usability and accessibility for users with different language preferences
Powerful Notes App Upgrades
The Notes App in iOS 18 receives a significant boost, transforming it into a powerful tool for both personal and professional use. With the introduction of math calculations and “math words” support within notes, you can now perform quick calculations and access recent notes and math results with ease.
Music App Enhancements
Managing your music library becomes a breeze with the new features introduced in the Music App.
- Bulk delete songs from playlists, simplifying library management
- Redesigned shuffle, repeat, and infinity buttons for a more intuitive user interface
- Popup notifications for duplicate song additions, helping maintain an organized library
Enhanced Password Security
iOS 18 takes password security to the next level with the ability to add multiple websites to a single passcode entry in the Passwords App. This feature streamlines password management and enhances security across different sites, providing you with greater peace of mind.
Safari Improvements
Safari, the beloved web browser on iOS, receives a host of improvements in iOS 18.
- Background playback of web pages, allowing uninterrupted audio while browsing
- New controls for playback speed and navigation, enhancing the browsing experience
- Easy creation of tab groups, improving organization and workflow
Photos App Upgrades
The Photos App in iOS 18 offers a range of new features and improvements, giving you greater control over your photo management and editing processes.
- Customizable front page with album rearrangement options
- Copy edits and lock aspect ratios for precise editing control
- Save edited photos as duplicates and use a redesigned revert button for flexibility
Calendar App Integration and Views
The Calendar App in iOS 18 becomes more versatile and user-friendly with the integration of Reminders and the introduction of multiple view options.
- Seamless integration with Reminders for a unified task management experience
- Multiple view options, including compact, stacked, details, and list views
- Pinch-to-switch views feature for effortless navigation through your schedule
Enhanced Screenshots and Markup
iOS 18 brings a redesigned toolbar for markup tools in the Screenshots and Markup feature, empowering you to annotate and share screenshots with greater efficiency and precision.
Editable Siri Reminders
With iOS 18, you can now edit reminders set by Siri, providing you with greater flexibility in managing your tasks. This feature ensures that your reminders stay relevant and up-to-date, adapting to your changing needs and priorities.
Automatic Game Mode Activation
iOS 18 introduces automatic activation of Game Mode when starting a game, ensuring an optimized gaming experience right from the start. This feature minimizes distractions and enhances performance, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite games without any interruptions.
The combination of these groundbreaking features in iOS 18 sets a new standard for mobile operating systems, offering unparalleled customization, efficiency, and integration across various apps and settings. With iOS 18, your iPhone 15 becomes an even more powerful and intuitive device, seamlessly adapting to your unique needs and preferences. As the public release of iOS 18 approaches, users can look forward to a transformed and elevated iOS experience that pushes the boundaries of what is possible on a mobile device.
