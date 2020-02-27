2GB Raspberry Pi 4 drops to $35 for Pi’s 8th birthday

One thing you can’t have too many of are Raspberry Pi mini PCs. To celebrate the eighth birthday of the Raspberry Pi the Foundation responsible for designing and manufacturing the fantastic mini PC has dropped the price of the 2 GB Raspberry Pi down to just $35 reducing it by $10 from its original $45 price point.

“In two days’ time, it will be our eighth birthday (or our second, depending on your point of view). Many of you set your alarms and got up early on the morning of 29 February 2012, to order your Raspberry Pi from our newly minted licensee partners, RS Components and Premier Farnell. In the years since, we’ve sold over 30 million Raspberry Pi computers; we’ve seen our products used in an incredible range of applications all over the world (and occasionally off it); and we’ve found our own place in a community of makers, hobbyists, engineers and educators who are changing the world, one project, or one student, at a time.”

“When we first started talking about Raspberry Pi 1 Model B back in 2011, we were very clear about what we were trying to build: a desktop Linux PC with interfacing capabilities for $35. At the time, it seemed obvious that our low price point would come with compromises. Even though you could use your Raspberry Pi 1 to watch HD video, or play Quake 3, or compile the Linux kernel, or automate a factory, some things – like browsing modern, JavaScript-heavy websites – were out of reach.”

Source : RPiF

