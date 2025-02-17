Flash Pro Ultra 275W Powerbank: The Ultimate Charging Solution for All Your Devices

In a world where we’re constantly juggling multiple devices—smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches—it’s no wonder that staying charged feels like an endless battle. Whether you’re rushing between meetings, traveling across time zones, or simply trying to keep your gadgets alive during a busy day, running out of battery at the wrong moment can be downright frustrating. If you’ve ever wished for a single, reliable solution to keep all your devices powered without the hassle of carrying multiple chargers or hunting for outlets, you’re not alone.

Enter the Flash Pro Ultra 275W powerbank—a innovative device designed to simplify your charging routine and eliminate those moments of panic when your battery icon turns red. With its impressive 25,000mAh capacity, ability to charge up to six devices at once, and thoughtful features like wireless charging and real-time monitoring via dual OLED screens, it’s more than just a powerbank—it’s a lifeline for the tech-savvy and always-on-the-go.

The Flash Pro Ultra 275W Powerbank: A High-Performance Charging Solution

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the artful project from roughly $179 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Massive 25,000mAh battery capacity with 275W total output, capable of charging up to six devices simultaneously.

Three USB-C ports (140W, 100W, 60W) and a 60W USB-A port for fast and versatile charging, including full-speed charging for a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

15W MagSafe-compatible Qi2 wireless charging and a pop-up Qi2 charging pad for seamless charging of Qi-enabled devices.

Dedicated magnetic charging pad for Apple and Samsung smartwatches, eliminating the need for separate chargers.

Dual OLED screens providing real-time updates on battery percentage, temperature, power output, and estimated time remaining.

The Flash Pro Ultra 275W powerbank is a versatile and efficient charging device designed to meet the demands of modern users. With its robust design and advanced technology, it provides a reliable power source for professionals, travelers, and tech enthusiasts. Featuring a substantial 25,000mAh battery capacity and the ability to charge up to six devices simultaneously, it ensures uninterrupted connectivity for laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

If and when the Flash Pro Ultra campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2025. To learn more about the Flash Pro Ultra 275W powerbank with OLED screen project review the promotional video below.

Powerful and Flexible Charging Options

At the core of the Flash Pro Ultra is its advanced power delivery system, offering a total output of 275W. It includes three USB-C ports (140W, 100W, and 60W) and a 60W USB-A port, making sure compatibility with a wide range of devices. The 140W USB-C port can fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at maximum speed, while the 100W port is ideal for smaller laptops or tablets. This flexibility makes it a dependable choice for users managing multiple devices, delivering fast and consistent charging performance.

Wireless Charging and Smartwatch Support

The Flash Pro Ultra also excels in wireless charging, offering a 15W MagSafe-compatible Qi2 wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices such as iPhones, Android smartphones, AirPods, and other accessories. A pop-up Qi2 charging pad enhances usability, accommodating devices of various sizes and shapes. This feature provides a seamless and convenient charging experience, especially for users who prefer wireless solutions.

For smartwatch users, the powerbank includes a dedicated magnetic charging pad compatible with both Apple and Samsung watches. With a 5W output for Apple Watches and 3W for Samsung models, it eliminates the need for separate chargers, simplifying your setup. This thoughtful integration highlights the powerbank’s focus on convenience and multi-device support, making it an all-in-one charging solution.

Real-Time Monitoring and Portability

The Flash Pro Ultra features dual OLED screens that provide real-time updates on key metrics such as battery percentage, temperature, power output, and estimated time remaining. These displays allow users to monitor performance and prioritize charging needs effectively. For instance, when powering multiple devices, the screens help allocate energy efficiently, making sure optimal usage.

Despite its advanced capabilities, the Flash Pro Ultra remains compact and lightweight, weighing 20% less than comparable models. Its portability makes it an excellent companion for travel, whether for daily commutes or extended trips. Additionally, its rapid recharge capability—fully recharging in just 70 minutes—minimizes downtime, allowing users to stay powered without long waits.

Extended Battery Life and Versatility

The 25,000mAh battery capacity sets the Flash Pro Ultra apart, offering extended use without frequent recharging. It can charge a MacBook Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes or fully charge multiple smaller devices. Its compatibility extends to drones, cameras, gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch, and GoPros, making it a versatile tool for users with diverse technology needs.

With its combination of high output, wireless charging capabilities, smartwatch support, and real-time monitoring, the Flash Pro Ultra 275W powerbank delivers a practical and efficient charging experience. Its portability, rapid recharge time, and ability to support a wide range of devices make it a reliable solution for staying connected in today’s fast-paced world.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the 275W powerbank with OLED screen, jump over to the official Flash Pro Ultra crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



