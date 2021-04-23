SUNGZU 2500Wh portable power station

If you are in the search for a powerful portable power station you may be interested in the new 2500Wh, SUNGZU SKA2500 currently available via Indiegogo crowdfunding. The portable power station offers enough power to charge 10 devices simultaneously and includes 120 watt car charger output.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1149 or £816 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the SUNGZU SKA2500 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the SUNGZU SKA2500 portable power station project review the promotional video below.

“Modern times require modern technology, SUNGZU SKA2500 is one of the latest power station combines safety and portable, which is used LiFePO4 battery and solid AL-alloy suitcase to suitable for complex situation both indoor or outdoor . SUNGZU SKA2500 provides you the necessary power supply without compromising convenience、durable and safety. SUNGZU SKA2500 always keeps power to your home appliances and power tools , while this super-portable power station strengthens every element such as portability, power, quality, and of course, price.”

“You may be wondering how our device is so much more advanced. This is because the integrated Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) —LFP battery pack makes the safety of the battery pack much better. Instead of joining more than 200 individual 18650 batteries together like a traditional power station, the sungzu only has 48pcs individual 32125 model batteries and connections between them. This system greatly reduces the risk of potential accidents to occur.”

“Most of 2000wh power stations in market are cubic case and more than 18kg (appro 400bls) , it is very hard work to carry in 3min for strong man, let alone the average person. SUNGZU SKA2500 installed four universal spinner wheels same as 24 inch suitcase , comes with 2 brake wheels for better safety. SUNGZU SKA2500 could be easily carried by even 10years girls, like carry suitcase when you on travel. Two length telescopic handles be adjusted by yourself. And with integrated handles on both sides of cover, SUNGZU SKA2500 could be carried balance. Not only that ,SUNGZU SKA2500 will be one of the most practical and convenient portable power station.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official SUNGZU SKA2500 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

