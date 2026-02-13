iPad 12th Gen Leaks: Why Apple is Still Sticking with a Non-Laminated Screen in 2026

The iPad 12th generation, anticipated to launch in spring 2026, is shaping up to be a budget-friendly tablet with modest yet meaningful upgrades. While early speculation hinted at new features, recent reports suggest Apple is opting for a more measured approach. If you’re evaluating this device, understanding its key features, design, and market positioning will help you make an informed choice. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details about the new 2026 iPad.

Key Specifications: Balancing Performance and Affordability

The iPad 12th generation is expected to feature Apple’s A18 chip, a slight step down from the previously rumored A19. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this processor is designed to handle everyday tasks such as multitasking, streaming, and running modern apps with ease. While it won’t match the performance of Apple’s premium models, it offers a reliable experience for casual users, students, and professionals with basic needs.

Storage options are likely to start at 128GB, which should accommodate most users’ requirements for apps, documents, and media. This aligns with Apple’s strategy of delivering practical functionality at an accessible price point. However, users who frequently work with large files or maintain extensive media libraries may need to consider higher storage tiers or supplement their needs with cloud-based solutions.

The combination of the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM ensures that the iPad 12th generation remains a capable device for years to come, offering a balance between performance and affordability.

Display and Design: Familiar Yet Functional

The design of the iPad 12th generation is expected to remain consistent with the aesthetic introduced in the 2022 model. While this may disappoint those seeking a fresh look, it ensures compatibility with a wide range of existing accessories, such as cases, keyboards, and styluses. For users upgrading from older models, this backward compatibility could translate into significant cost savings.

The display is anticipated to feature a non-laminated LCD panel, a choice that comes with both advantages and drawbacks:

Advantages: Non-laminated screens are more durable and less expensive to repair, making them ideal for students and families who prioritize practicality.

Non-laminated screens are more durable and less expensive to repair, making them ideal for students and families who prioritize practicality. Drawbacks: The display may lack the premium feel of laminated or OLED screens, and it won’t include a 120Hz refresh rate, which remains exclusive to Apple’s higher-end devices.

Although the display may not appeal to tech enthusiasts seeking innovative visuals, it aligns with the device’s focus on affordability and functionality. For users who prioritize durability and cost-effectiveness, this design choice is a practical compromise.

AI Capabilities: A Glimpse Into the Future

One of the more intriguing aspects of the iPad 12th generation is its potential for enhanced AI-driven features. Apple is reportedly focusing on smarter functionalities, including an improved Siri experience and more intuitive app interactions. While specific details remain under wraps, these advancements suggest that the device is designed to stay relevant as software capabilities evolve.

For users interested in future-proofing their devices, the emphasis on AI could be a significant advantage. Enhanced AI features may improve productivity, streamline workflows, and offer a more personalized user experience over time. This focus on intelligent functionality positions the iPad 12th generation as a forward-looking option in Apple’s lineup.

Pricing and Market Positioning

With an expected starting price of $349, the iPad 12th generation is clearly targeted at budget-conscious consumers. This price point makes it an attractive choice for students, casual users, and anyone seeking an affordable entry into Apple’s ecosystem. By maintaining this competitive pricing, Apple continues to solidify its position in the mid-range tablet market.

However, the affordability of the iPad 12th generation comes with certain trade-offs. The absence of premium features, such as OLED displays or advanced refresh rates, underscores its focus on practicality rather than luxury. For users who prioritize functionality over innovative technology, this device offers a well-rounded solution without exceeding budget constraints.

Release Timeline and Buying Considerations

The iPad 12th generation is expected to debut in March or April 2026, likely during Apple’s annual spring event. However, some reports suggest potential delays, so it’s important to monitor official announcements for updates.

If you’re considering an upgrade, waiting for this model could be a wise decision, especially if you value updated internals and enhanced AI capabilities. Its improved performance and forward-looking features make it a compelling choice for long-term use. Alternatively, the release of the new model may lead to discounts on the iPad 11, providing a cost-effective option for those on a tighter budget.

For users weighing their options, understanding the trade-offs between affordability and premium features will be crucial. Whether you choose to invest in the latest model or take advantage of discounts on older versions, the iPad 12th generation’s release is an opportunity to find a device that aligns with your needs and budget.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in A18 chip.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.