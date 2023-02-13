2024 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV unveiled

Toyota is launching a new SUV in the USA, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and it will come with a range of power options.

The Hybrid MAX versions will come with 362 horsepower and it comes with the latest technology including Traffic Jam Assist, Head-Up Display and Digital Rearview Mirror, and more.

“There is definitely a need in the market for a midsize-SUV that prioritizes interior comfort in all three rows and Grand Highlander is the ultimate option,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “This 3-row model takes the Highlander legacy to an entirely new space while also keeping on our promise to deliver on electrification. Highlander was the first model in its segment to offer a hybrid powertrain back in 2006 and Grand Highlander further expands on our electrification leadership.”

Grand Highlander offers options from entry level to efficiency to performance all in one incredible package. It is available in three powertrains across three grades: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid with a manufacturer-estimated 34 combined MPG, and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota





