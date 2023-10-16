2024 Toyota Corolla range to focus on technology

Toyota has revealed that it will focus on technology with the new 2024 Toyota Corolla, there will be various models in the range including a new Corolla Hatchback, Touring Sport, and Sedan.

Toyota has focused on new, advanced technologies in its programme of upgrades for the 2024 Corolla range, adding further convenience and sophistication to its highly successful range of mid-size Hatchback, Touring Sports and Sedan models.

The new line-up offers the convenience of a smartphone-based digital key and introduces the nanoe-X™ air quality system, combating viruses, bacteria, allergens and bad odours inside the vehicle. New colour options are also available, including an on-trend Super Green metallic.

These new features add to the increased appeal delivered by the Corolla’s adoption of fifth generation Toyota hybrid electric technology, giving higher performance and extended all-electric EV driving capability while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Corolla owners can enjoy the convenience of a new Smart Digital Key. This allows the car to be accessed and driven via a smartphone as an alternative to a physical key fob.

The Smart Digital Key is compatible with Apple and Android phones and allows up to five individual profiles to be stored for each vehicle. An authorised user only has to have their phone on their person to unlock the door and start the car– there is no need to call up an app to gain access.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Toyota Corolla range over at Toyota at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing etc for the new models.

Source Toyota



