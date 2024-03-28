2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet launched

Samsung has added a new Android tablet to its range with the launch of the new 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and it comes with a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+), providing clear and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The design considers user comfort, with rounded corners and a minimized camera hole to maximize the usable screen area, although it’s important to note that the actual viewable area is slightly reduced due to these design choices.

Powered by Android 14.0, this tablet is at the forefront of current mobile operating systems, offering the latest in security, efficiency, and user interface enhancements. The device is equipped with an octa-core processor (Quad core 2.4GHz + Quad core 2.0GHz), providing ample power for multitasking and demanding applications. This setup ensures that users experience smooth navigation and responsive app performance.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is designed with portability in mind, featuring dimensions of 154.3 x 244.5 x 7.0mm and weighing approximately 465g (Wi-Fi model) to 467g (LTE model). Its slim profile and lightweight design make it an ideal companion for both work and leisure, easily fitting into most bags and cases.

Samsung has equipped the tablet with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, catering to basic photography, video conferencing, and digital communication needs. Memory and storage options include 4GB RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, allowing users to store a significant amount of data and multimedia.

The device features a 7,040mAh battery, promising long hours of usage on a single charge, which is crucial for users who are often on the move or away from power outlets. In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports LTE (where available), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth® v 5.3, providing various options for staying connected to the internet and other devices.

With dual speakers tuned by AKG and support for Dolby Atmos®, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is designed to deliver high-quality audio, whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or listening to music. It comes in three colors: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, or Mint, offering aesthetic choices to suit different personal preferences. You can find out more details about the new 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at the link below.

Source Samsung



