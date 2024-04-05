New 2024 Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop launches from $3,100

Razer has unveiled a new addition to its gaming laptop range in the form of the Razer Blade 18. Designed to cater to the needs of both gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals, the Razer Blade 18 boasts an impressive array of features that push the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can achieve. The Razer Blade 18 features an 18-inch 4K display, offering an unprecedented 200 Hz refresh rate. This combination of high resolution and smooth refresh rate delivers unparalleled visual clarity and fluidity, making it perfect for immersive gaming sessions and precise content creation work. The display also covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant and true-to-life colors that bring your games and creative projects to life.

Razer Blade 18 Gaming Laptop

For users who prioritize even faster refresh rates, Razer offers an alternative 18-inch QHD+ 300 Hz Mini-LED display option. This cutting-edge display technology enhances brightness and visual performance, providing an even more captivating visual experience. Whether you’re battling in fast-paced games or working on color-critical projects, the Razer Blade 18’s display options have you covered.

Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX

Under the hood, the Razer Blade 18 is powered by the Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX processor, the most potent mobile processor available. With 24 cores and overclocking capabilities, this processor delivers unrivaled performance, allowing you to tackle the most demanding games and resource-intensive applications with ease. What’s even more impressive is that this power is packed into the slimmest 18-inch laptop chassis with an Intel HX-Class system, striking the perfect balance between high performance and portability.

To complement the powerful processor, the Razer Blade 18 features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics card. This top-of-the-line GPU delivers exceptional performance, AI enhancements with DLSS 3, and real-time ray tracing capabilities. Whether you’re gaming at ultra settings or running complex 3D rendering tasks, the Razer Blade 18 handles it all with ease.

Thunderbolt 5 Connectivity

The Razer Blade 18 offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options to ensure seamless integration with your devices and peripherals. With Thunderbolt 5 technology, you can enjoy lightning-fast data transfer speeds and the ability to connect multiple devices simultaneously. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, providing high-speed internet access wherever you go.

To keep the Razer Blade 18 running at peak performance, Razer has implemented an advanced vapor chamber cooling system and a triple-fan setup. This cutting-edge cooling technology efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring that the laptop maintains optimal performance even during extended gaming sessions or intensive creative work.

Immersive Audio

The Razer Blade 18 takes audio immersion to the next level with THX spatial audio. This advanced audio technology creates a realistic and immersive soundscape, enhancing your gaming and entertainment experience. The laptop’s premium build quality is equally impressive, featuring a durable aluminum unibody design available in sleek black and mercury finishes.

Other notable features of the Razer Blade 18 include a high-quality 5MP webcam, upgradeable components for future-proofing, and Calman Verified certification for color accuracy. The laptop also integrates with the Razer Chroma ecosystem and THX audio, providing a synchronized RGB lighting and audio experience that adds an extra layer of immersion to your gaming setup.

The Razer Blade 18 comes bundled with a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, giving you access to a vast library of games right out of the box. Additionally, Razer offers a 2-year battery warranty and the option to purchase RazerCare for extended protection and peace of mind.

With a starting price of $3099.99 USD / €3599.99 MSRP, the Razer Blade 18 (2024) is now available for purchase on Razer.com and will soon be available at RazerStores and authorized resellers worldwide. This launch marks a significant milestone for Razer and the gaming laptop industry, setting a new standard for performance, versatility, and innovation.

2024 Razer Blade 18 Laptop Specifications

Display : 18-inch 4K 200 Hz with up to UHD+ (3840×2400) resolution, 3.0 ms response time, DCI-P3 100% color gamut. Calman Verified and factory-calibrated. There’s also an alternate display option featuring 18″ QHD+ 300 Hz Mini-LED with up to 1K nits peak brightness, 2K dimming zones, and similar color accuracy standards.

: 18-inch 4K 200 Hz with up to UHD+ (3840×2400) resolution, 3.0 ms response time, DCI-P3 100% color gamut. Calman Verified and factory-calibrated. There’s also an alternate display option featuring 18″ QHD+ 300 Hz Mini-LED with up to 1K nits peak brightness, 2K dimming zones, and similar color accuracy standards. Connectivity : World’s first laptop equipped with Thunderbolt 5, supporting up to 120 Gbps bandwidth with Bandwidth Boost.

: World’s first laptop equipped with Thunderbolt 5, supporting up to 120 Gbps bandwidth with Bandwidth Boost. Processor : Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX with 24 Cores, offering desktop-grade processing and overclocking capabilities via Razer Synapse.

: Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX with 24 Cores, offering desktop-grade processing and overclocking capabilities via Razer Synapse. Graphics : Supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics with up to 175 W Full TGP (Total Graphics Power). Includes NVIDIA AI-powered DLSS 3 for enhanced framerates and real-time ray tracing.

: Supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics with up to 175 W Full TGP (Total Graphics Power). Includes NVIDIA AI-powered DLSS 3 for enhanced framerates and real-time ray tracing. Design : Sleek anodized aluminium unibody form factor, with the device being the thinnest 18″ Intel HX-Class system at just 21.99 mm (~0.86 in) slim.

: Sleek anodized aluminium unibody form factor, with the device being the thinnest 18″ Intel HX-Class system at just 21.99 mm (~0.86 in) slim. Cooling System : Advanced cooling featuring the thinnest exhaust fins in its class, vapor chamber technology with a 3-fan system, and Razer’s largest vapor chamber ever.

: Advanced cooling featuring the thinnest exhaust fins in its class, vapor chamber technology with a 3-fan system, and Razer’s largest vapor chamber ever. Webcam and Audio : 5MP webcam and a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array.

: 5MP webcam and a THX spatial audio 6-speaker array. Upgradeability and Ports : Upgradeable components, comprehensive port selection, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

: Upgradeable components, comprehensive port selection, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Charger : Includes a GaN charger (up to 330 W), which is up to 60% smaller than comparable silicon-based solutions.

: Includes a GaN charger (up to 330 W), which is up to 60% smaller than comparable silicon-based solutions. Software and Integration : Features Calman Verified displays across the lineup, Dynamic Lighting support for Windows 11, full THX integration via Razer Synapse for audio immersion, and comes with 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

: Features Calman Verified displays across the lineup, Dynamic Lighting support for Windows 11, full THX integration via Razer Synapse for audio immersion, and comes with 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Warranty and Support: Offers an industry-leading battery warranty of up to 2 years, with RazerCare available in select regions for up to 3 years of additional coverage.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals