2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze launched

Ford is launching a special version of its Mustang Mach-E GT, the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze and the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard model, which includes 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted wheels, a new Bronze Grille, and more.
The car will be available in a range of colors including Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and the new Eruption Green the car also comes with Mach-E 4X” door badges, a rear GT Badge, and Sinister Bronze.
The electric Mustang Mach-E model lineup continues to expand with a new Bronze Appearance Package available exclusively on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT. This latest offering encourages personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.
Here are some of the features:
- Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels
- Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze
- Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle’s exterior
- Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast and new Eruption Green body colors
- Opportunity for optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. More details on the upgrade will be shared at a later date
You can find out more information about the new 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze over at the Ford websitete at the link below, pricing in the USA starts at $60,990.
