2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze launched

Ford is launching a special version of its Mustang Mach-E GT, the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze and the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard model, which includes 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted wheels, a new Bronze Grille, and more.

The car will be available in a range of colors including Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and the new Eruption Green the car also comes with Mach-E 4X” door badges, a rear GT Badge, and Sinister Bronze.

The electric Mustang Mach-E model lineup continues to expand with a new Bronze Appearance Package available exclusively on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT. This latest offering encourages personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.

Here are some of the features:

Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels

Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze

Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle’s exterior

Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast and new Eruption Green body colors

Opportunity for optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. More details on the upgrade will be shared at a later date

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze over at the Ford websitete at the link below, pricing in the USA starts at $60,990.

Source Ford



