2024 BMW M5 Goes Hybrid: 717 HP of Power and Performance

The automotive world is set to witness a groundbreaking development as BMW unveils the 2024 BMW M5 Hybrid, a high-performance sedan that seamlessly blends the raw power of a combustion engine with the efficiency of an electric motor. This landmark model not only celebrates the 40th anniversary of the iconic M5 lineup but also marks a significant step towards BMW’s commitment to electrification. The M5 Hybrid features an impressive maximum output of 717 hp and a staggering peak system torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), setting a new benchmark in the realm of performance sedans. By incorporating innovative hybrid technology, BMW aims to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency without compromising on the exhilarating driving experience that enthusiasts have come to expect from the M5.

Pricing and Availability

Anticipation is building as BMW prepares to unveil the new M5 Hybrid to the world at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, scheduled for July 2024. The state-of-the-art BMW Group Plant Dingolfing will commence production of this innovative model in the same month, with a global market launch planned for November 2024. Alongside the M5 Hybrid, BMW will also introduce the highly anticipated M5 Touring, catering to those who seek the perfect blend of performance and practicality. The primary markets for these high-performance marvels include North America and Europe, with the United States leading as the largest individual market, closely followed by Great Britain, Germany, South Korea, China, Japan, and Canada. While pricing details remain under wraps, automotive enthusiasts can expect a premium price tag that reflects the advanced technology and unparalleled performance capabilities of the M5 Hybrid.

Advanced Chassis and Driving Dynamics

The 2024 BMW M5 Hybrid is engineered to deliver an unrivaled driving experience, thanks to its sophisticated chassis technology and M-specific tuning. The double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle work in harmony with the adaptive M suspension and Integral Active Steering to ensure precise handling and exceptional agility in every driving scenario. The intelligent M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, with its rear-biased setup, guarantees optimal traction and stability, allowing drivers to push the limits of performance with confidence. For those seeking a more traditional driving experience, the M5 Hybrid offers a 2WD mode, allowing a pure rear-wheel-drive configuration. Safety is paramount, and the standard M Compound brakes, along with the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes, provide uncompromising stopping power. The integrated braking system takes things a step further by offering two pedal feel settings, allowing drivers to tailor the braking response to their preferences.

Innovative Interior and Technology

Step inside the 2024 BMW M5 Hybrid, and you’ll be greeted by a carefully crafted interior that seamlessly blends luxury and innovative technology. The progressive sports car cockpit features a newly designed, flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel that puts control at your fingertips. The M multifunction seats offer unparalleled comfort and support, ensuring that drivers remain focused and engaged during spirited driving sessions. The centerpiece of the interior is the BMW Curved Display, which presents M-specific content and vital vehicle information in a sleek and intuitive manner. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional, powered by the advanced BMW Operating System 8.5, includes the BMW Maps navigation system and the innovative Augmented View function, enhancing the driving experience with real-time information and guidance. Luxury comes standard in the M5 Hybrid, with Merino leather trim, four-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass sunroof creating an atmosphere of opulence. Audiophiles will appreciate the immersive sound quality of the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, while convenience features like the wireless charging tray and Comfort Access add to the overall sense of refinement.

Specifications

Engine: The heart of the M5 Hybrid is a formidable 4.4-litre V8 engine, enhanced with M TwinPower Turbo technology for unrivaled performance.

Complementing the combustion engine is a potent 145 kW/197 hp electric motor, allowing electric-only driving and boosting overall performance.

Together, the engine and electric motor generate a staggering 727 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, propelling the M5 Hybrid to new heights of performance.

Power is delivered through an advanced eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, ensuring smooth and lightning-fast gear changes.

The M5 Hybrid rockets from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 3.5 seconds, leaving competitors in the dust.

Electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), the M5 Hybrid can reach an exhilarating 305 km/h (189 mph) with the optional M Driver's Package.

The hybrid system allows for an impressive electric-only range of 67 – 69 km (42 – 43 miles) on the WLTP cycle, allowing emission-free city driving.

Convenient AC charging at up to 7.4 kW ensures that the M5 Hybrid is always ready for the next thrilling drive.

The M5 Hybrid rides on striking 20-inch front and 21-inch rear M light-alloy wheels, enhancing both performance and visual appeal.

The cabin is adorned with sumptuous Merino leather trim, while the BMW Curved Display and Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System create an immersive and technologically advanced environment.

Source BMW



