2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S unveiled (Video)

Acura has unveiled its new 2024 Acura ZDX and there are two versions available, the ZDX and the ZDX Type S, the S model comes with around 500 horsepower and the cars will have a range of up to 325 miles.

Making its global debut at several premier events during Monterey Car Week, one of the world’s top gatherings of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts, the all-electric ZDX marks a critical step on Acura’s accelerated path to a 100% electrified lineup.

“The arrival of the new ZDX is an exciting moment for the Acura brand,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura National Sales. “It signals our transition to a zero-emissions future and demonstrates our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in the electrified era.”

Acura will offer the ZDX A-Spec in both single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. The 2024 ZDX A-Spec is expected to start in the $60,000 range. The ZDX Type S, the most powerful and best performing Acura SUV ever, will feature a performance tuned dual-motor AWD powertrain and is expected to start in the $70,000 range. All Acura ZDX sales will take place through a new, omni-channel digital sales process, ensuring a simple and intuitive shopping experience from home or at an Acura dealership. Pre-sale activities for ZDX will start later this year, with first client deliveries slated for early 2024. Interested clients are encouraged to sign up at https://www.acura.com/EarlyAccessZDX to get early access to new information and details on reserving a new Acura ZDX from their selected dealer.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S over at Acura at the link below, pricing for the cars will start at around $60,000 for the standard model and $70,000 for the S model.

Source Acura



