2024 Acura Integra Type S now available at US dealers



Acura, the Japanese luxury vehicle brand, has just declared that the long-awaited 2024 Acura Integra Type S has officially arrived at dealerships across the United States. The grand announcement was made as the novel Integra became available for purchase at US dealers just yesterday. With the debut of this much-anticipated model, prospective buyers will be interested to know that the starting price for this fresh iteration of the Acura Integra is set at an attractive $50,800.

Featuring an impressive performance under the hood, the new Acura Integra Type S harnesses power from a 2.0-liter VTEC engine. This performance-oriented powerplant is capable of churning out an exceptional 320 horsepower. What adds to its charm is a manual transmission system, specifically a short-throw 6-speed transmission, ensuring both high-performance driving and a level of engagement that driving enthusiasts crave.

As the pinnacle of the Integra lineup, this model boasts enhanced road grip, attributed to a ground-breaking dual-axis front suspension setup. In addition, it flaunts a meticulously calibrated Adaptive Damper System. This cutting-edge system guarantees precise control over the ride and handling aspects, providing optimized damping curves that can adeptly adapt to a variety of driving conditions. Complementing these performance attributes, the vehicle has been equipped with potent Brembo® front brakes and lightweight 19-inch wheels. The latter are shod with sticky 265/30ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires, concluding this high-performance package.

The aesthetics of the Integra Type S are no less striking than its technical specs. This particular version of Integra enhances the iconic sleek design with a daring wide-body approach, oozing aggression, and dynamism. Noteworthy design elements include dynamic center-mounted triple exhaust outlets, expansive front air intakes, and a sporty rear diffuser, which all unequivocally express its high-performance potential. The Integra Type S takes pride in being the solitary vehicle in the premium performance compact segment to offer a versatile 5-door liftback design, adding a layer of practicality to its potent performance.

For those interested in uncovering more details about the new 2024 Acura Integra Type S, additional information is readily available on the official Acura website via the link below. This exceptional vehicle is now officially available for purchase at dealerships all across the United States.

Source Acura



