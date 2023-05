2023 Motorola Edge+ smartphone gets official

Motorola is launching a new Android smartphone, the 2023 Motorola Edge+, we recently heard some rumors about the handset and now the device is official and it is launching in the USA.

The new 2023 Motorola Edge+ smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that features Ful HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM.

The handset will be available with a choice of two storage options, you can either choose from 256GB or 512GB the device will come with a 5100 mAh battery and it will also feature fast charging.

The 2023 Motorola Edge+ smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. These will include a 60-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and the handset will come with Android 13, plus it will get at least three years of updates.

The new motorola edge+ enters North America’s premium product portfolio with a flawless, quad-curved, endless edge design crafted for unparalleled comfort. It features a virtually borderless 6.7” pOLED display so the focus is on the device content— not bezels or smudges.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Motorola Edge+ smartphone over at Motorola at the link below, the handset will retail for $799.99 in the USA and it will be available to pre-order from the 19th of May, the device will go on sale on the 25th of Maty.

