2023 Mazda 2 unveiled, launches in the spring

Mazda has unveiled their new 2023 Mazda 2, the car has been given a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The new 2023 Mazda 2 will be available with a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a choice of 75ps, 90ps, or 115ps.

Across all models the 2023 Mazda2’s new grille sees the signature Mazda wing surround pass beneath rather than below the number plate, leaving space to accentuate the new sportier lower bumper trim and shape. Additionally, to give a sharper look, the signature wing grille surround cuts into the leading edge of the headlight rather than passing underneath, while asymmetrically placed colour accent tabs feature on the front grille and rear bumper across all models.

The Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line have a front-end design that features a large coloured panel across the lower section of the grille, which combined with the new front bumper design and more prominent lower grille section with a gloss black signature wing surround, gives the 2023 Mazda2 an unmistakable new look. With the aim of giving customers more colour combination choices, on Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White, Platinum Quartz, Polymetal Grey and the new Air Stream Blue the grille panel is body coloured, while on Machine Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Ceramic Metallic and the new Aero Grey colour, the grille panel is in Jet Black to give a smart contrasting look. Jet Black cars also have a Jet Black grille panel.

Source Mazda





