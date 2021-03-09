2023 iPhones to feature Periscopic Telephoto lens

Apple are expected to make a number of changes to their iPhone 13 iPhones this year and now we have some details on the 2023 iPhones.

According to a recent report, Apple will introduce some new cameras which will include a periscopic telephoto lens.

The news comes from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that Apple is working on a new periscope lens for their iPhones.

This new lens is not expected to be ready for the 2022 iPhones and Apple will first introduce it in 2023.

He also shared some details about this years iPhone 13 models, they will apparently come with an updated Face ID and Apple will apparently upgrade this years cameras with an updated telphoto lens and more.

As soon as we get some more details about the new iPhone 13 smartphones we will let you guys know, the handsets are expected to be released in September.

Source MacRumors

