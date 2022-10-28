2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio revealed

Alfa Romeo has unveiled two updated models, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia and the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, both cars have had a number of updates over the previous models.

The updates include a range of design updates, there is a new front grille, LED headlights, and a range of new technology, and more.

The new Giulia and Stelvio are making their debuts. These two award-winning models have won over the international community thanks both to the brand’s trademark driving dynamics and the timeless design which makes any Alfa Romeo vehicle a moving work of art. The distinct Alfa Romeo take on the beauty of Italian design has been made even more seductive and contemporary on both models with stylistic interventions being made on their fronts to create a clear and strong family resemblance with the Tonale. The new Giulia and Stelvio will be available in Q1 2023.

The headlights are the main new feature on the front. The 3+3 lights make their debut on both models with new Full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights. This creates both a strong family resemblance with the Tonale and recalls one of the brand’s famous features, which was introduced by the iconic Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato and the Alfa Romeo Proteo concept car. The three modules make up the unique frontline of the new Giulia and Stelvio and ensure the best lighting conditions, thanks to the introduction of newsophisticated technologies.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia and Stelvio cars over at Alfa Romeo at the link below.

Source Alfa Romeo



