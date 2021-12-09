2022 Volkswagen Amarok pick-up teased in new photos

Volkswagen has released some teaser photos for their new 2022 Volkswagen Amarok pick-up and we get an idea of what the new vehicle will look like.

The new 2022 Volkswagen Amarok has not been officially unveiled, we will have to wait until next year to see the full vehicle.

Looks good, and is highly capable: the new Amarok not only has a completely new appearance inside and out, but in future will also have even more extensive equipment on board. “The Amarok makes possible what in many places appears impossible at first sight: it makes things easier for its users by assisting them in their work and everyday lives,” says Dr Lars Krause, Brand Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “That’s because the Amarok provides solutions that enable our customers to achieve their goals – especially when things get difficult.”

Now in its third generation, the new vehicle has significantly more driver assistance systems and will impress customers with its connectivity. The Amarok will, from 2022, feature innovations that have not been seen before in this segment. And it will still, of course, not be deterred by any rough terrain.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Volkswagen Amarok over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source Volkswagen

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals