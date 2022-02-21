2022 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 car unveiled

Mercedes AMG has unveiled their new 2022 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 car and the car will be used in the 2022 race season.

The new Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 car is the Mercedes AMG W13 F1 E Performance and more details about the car are below.

Ever since work on W13 began, I have seen an excited enthusiasm in our team members like never before, thanks to the scale of opportunity that these technical regulations provide,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. “Towards the end of the year when the car build project truly came together, I felt a deep passion across the whole organisation, not only in the technical arena but across our bases at Brackley and Brixworth who were embracing a mindset of ‘we can do this'”.

“We did pretty well during the last big regulatory change into the hybrid era and performed well when we went from the narrow to the wide cars in 2017. While we have a good track record, my message is clear: we can’t rely on past success for this year’s performance, but we can rely on our people, our culture, our structure, and our mindset to do the best possible job for 2022”, continued Toto.

