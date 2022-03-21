2022 MacBook Air expected in second half of 2022

We are expecting to see the 2022 MacBook Air at Apple’s press event this month, instead, we got the new Mac Studio and a new iPhone and iPad.

According to a recent report, we will have to wait until the second half of 2022 to see the new MacBook Air, the news comes from Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter on Bloomberg. This ties in with previous rumors about the device from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The new MacBook Air is expected to come with a new Apple M2 processor and we are also expecting the device to possibly get a range of design changes as well. Apple is expected to offer their new MacBook Air in a range of new colors options.

We were also expecting to see some new MacBook Pro models later this year, although according to Mark Gurman, we may have to wait until next year to see those new laptops. We are also expecting to see a new Mac Pro from Apple, this device is rumored to launch at WWDC 2022 in June.

It looks like we may have to wait until later in the year to see the new 2022 MacBook Air, it is not expected at WWDC in June, so it could possibly launch sometime in September or October.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

