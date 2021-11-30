2022 Lexus LC Coupe and LC Convertible gets new features

Lexus has announced some new features and updates for its 2022 Lexus LC Coupe and LC Convertible vehicles, this includes improved handling and more.

The changes focus on delivering the Lexus Driving Signature through improvements to the cars’ dynamic handling characteristics. On the LC, the front and rear suspension settings have been tuned to give the driver a better sense of the car being contact with the road, linear steering response and steering effectiveness. As a result, the coupe delivers sharper handling and a closer sense of connection between driver and car.

For the LC and LC Convertible, the Normal drive mode has been revised to provide a higher level of refined ride comfort and driving pleasure, and the sporty S+ mode has been tailored to give more exhilarating performance. Vehicle pitch and roll movements have been suppressed to achieve more rhythmical handling, again increasing the driver’s sense of being at one with their car.

For safety, a new shift lock mechanism has been added for shifting from N to D or R, helping prevent accidental mis-shifts. A new “deep hung” construction for the cushion and seatback raises the comfort of the front seats.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to the 2022 Lexus LC Coupe and LC Convertible over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus

