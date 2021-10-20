Lexus LC Black Inspiration unveiled

Lexus is launching a new version of its LC, the LC Black Inspiration and the car looks pretty cool from the photos.

As the name suggests the LC Black Inspiration has been give a black paint job and all of the grills, mirrors and everything else are also black.

The latest addition to the LC range dispenses with chrome detailing to present a sophisticated all-black look, from its wheels to its exclusive Graphite Black paint finish. The famous spindle grille, door mirror casings, headlight and rear light cluster surrounds and even the headlight cleaners go back to black to create an extra dimension of visual drama in the car’s powerful styling.

The equipment specification takes its lead from the current LC Sport Plus Pack, adding 10-way power-adjustable front seats upholstered in fine-quality semi-aniline leather; a bespoke 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround sound system, head-up display and a card key. New exterior features include a fixed rear spoiler and 21-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels, together with the Sport Plus Pack-specified carbon fibre roof and scuff plates.

The LC’s dynamic performance is enhanced with a Torsen limited-slip differential, dynamic rear steering and Variable Gear Ratio steering. Other features include Lexus Safety System+ active safety and driver assistance systems, smart entry, heated steering wheel, front seat heating and ventilation, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

You can find out more details about the new LC Black Inspiration over at Lexus at the link below, this new configuration is available on the V8 model and the hybrid model.

Source Lexus

