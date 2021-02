2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport packs a V-8 engine under the hood

Lexus has officially debuted the 2022 IS 500 F Sport, and the biggest feature for the sedan is that it packs a 5.0-liter V-8 engine under the hood. The V-8 makes 472 horsepower and 395 pound-foot of torque. The car also features a raised front hood, dark chrome window trim, and a quad exhaust system.

Lexus fits the sexy vehicle with exclusive 19-inch Enkei wheels and unique black F Sport Performance badges. The car marks the first Lexus model in the F Sport Performance lineup. The car weighs 3891 pounds gaining only 143 pounds with the addition of the big V-8 engine. It can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and Lexus estimates 24 MPG on the highway.

The V-8 is made it up of the same eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission used in IS 300 and IS 350 RWD models. The car is also fitted with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 driver assistance and safety suite. For now, Lexus is keeping some details a secret, including colors, options, and pricing. The car is expected to land in dealerships this fall.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more