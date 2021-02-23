2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport packs a V-8 engine under the hood

Lexus has officially debuted the 2022 IS 500 F Sport, and the biggest feature for the sedan is that it packs a 5.0-liter V-8 engine under the hood. The V-8 makes 472 horsepower and 395 pound-foot of torque. The car also features a raised front hood, dark chrome window trim, and a quad exhaust system.

Lexus fits the sexy vehicle with exclusive 19-inch Enkei wheels and unique black F Sport Performance badges. The car marks the first Lexus model in the F Sport Performance lineup. The car weighs 3891 pounds gaining only 143 pounds with the addition of the big V-8 engine. It can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and Lexus estimates 24 MPG on the highway.

The V-8 is made it up of the same eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission used in IS 300 and IS 350 RWD models. The car is also fitted with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 driver assistance and safety suite. For now, Lexus is keeping some details a secret, including colors, options, and pricing. The car is expected to land in dealerships this fall.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals