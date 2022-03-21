2022 iPhone SE 3 gets taken apart (Video)

The new 2022 iPhone SE 3 went on sale at the end of last week, the handset has a similar design to the previous model.

The main changes with this handset are the processor and new cameras and now we get to have a look inside the new iPhone SE.

The video below from PBKReviews gives us a look at the inside of the new iPhone SE, let’s find out some more details about the handset.

As we can see from the video the inside of the new iPhone SE is pretty much the same as the previous model, there are some minor changes inside.

The handset comes with a 4.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and the device features an Apple A15 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM, it is available with a choice of either 64GB of 256GB of included storage.

The new 2022 iPhone SE 3 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a single camera on the back. On the back of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera for videos and photos. On the front of the device, there is a 7-megapixel camera that is designed for Selfies and video calls.

The new iPhone SE is now available to buy and it comes in a choice of three colors, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Source & Image Credit: PBKReviews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals