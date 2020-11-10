2022 Hyundai Tucson debuts in the US

Hyundai sells cars all around the world, and in the US, its most popular model is the Tucson SUV. Hyundai was teasing its completely new 2022 Tucson over the last several weeks, and the new SUV has gone official in the US. The all-new 2022 Tucson is larger, offering more passenger and cargo volume than the outgoing model.

The automaker is offering array of powertrain versions, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid model. The vehicle is completely redesigned on the outside, and Hyundai says that it has kinetic, jewel-like surface detailing, making it distinct in a crowded SUV market. One of the interesting touches is half-mirror type daytime running lamps integrated seamlessly into the grill that are only visible when active.

The vehicle has an interior that uses neutral tones and premium looking materials along with ambient mood lighting adjustable to 64 colors with ten brightness levels. Inside the vehicle are a trio of new technologies, including a 10.25-inch full touchscreen with no hard buttons and a digital gauge cluster along with multi-air ventilation giving the front passengers a diffused airflow. Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that targets 28 MPG combined and produces 187 horsepower and 178 pound-foot of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

