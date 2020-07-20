2021 Yenko S/C Silverado limited to 50 units

A company called SVE has announced a new extremely hopped up version of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The company calls the truck the 2021 Yenko S/C Silverado. The big claim to fame is a built 6.2-liter V-8 with forged internals and CNC-ported heads that’s also fitted with a supercharger.

The result of all that engine work is 800 hp and 720 pound-feet of torque. To keep the transmission from exploding under all that power, SVE also upgrades the clutch packs and adds its own torque converter. The vehicle also has an air-to-water intercooler, and the supercharger uses planetary reduction.

A set of long tube headers and a full stainless steel exhaust system helps the engine exhale. SVE will build the truck on two or four-wheel-drive base trucks. The trucks roll on SVE 22-inch wheels. Brembo brakes slow the vehicle down, and buyers get to choose the color of the calipers. The truck can be ordered at any Chevrolet dealer, and only 50 examples will be built. Pricing is unknown at this time.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals