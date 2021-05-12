2021 Vivo Y12S smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the 2021 Vivo Y12S and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

The 2021 Vivo Y12S also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, the device comes with Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

The new Vivo Y12S is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and it come with fast charging, it will be available in a choice of Ice Blue and Mysterious Black colors and will retail for about $140.

Source GSM Arena

